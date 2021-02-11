OUTBREAK in two Alicante nursing homes claim the lives of 25 people

Two nursing homes in the Alicante province have registered Covid outbreaks, which claimed the lives of 25 elderly residents and saw 175 infected with the virus. According to officials, the residents of both facilities had received their first dose of the jab when the virus struck but that those who have recovered will be vaccinated with the second dose on Friday, February 12.

According to official information provided by the Generalitat, the first outbreak occurred at the Ballesol nursing home in Via Parque in late January; ten people died, while 67 residents and 23 staff tested positive. The “few” elderly people who still have the disease “are already asymptomatic,” according to the officials.

The outbreak came as a major blow to the Vistasol nursing home, which hadn’t recorded a single case of coronavirus throughout the entire pandemic due to the strict sanitary measure in place. However, on February 9, the facility’s director confirmed that fifteen people sadly passed away from the virus, while a further eleven remain in hospital. Another 49 residents and 31 staff contracted the virus.

“This has been a real stick, but we want to be positive and we trust that the situation will soon be overcome and move on,” the director of the facility, José Llorca, said.

