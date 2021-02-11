New success for STI Norland as it is recognised by CEPYME

For the last four years, the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CEPYME) has recorded the country’s fastest growing companies.

STI Norland, one of the largest manufacturers of solar trackers and fixed structures in the world, has been included in the CEPYME500 list that is issued annually.

After a rigorous evaluation of its turnover, sustained growth, size and profitability, CEPYME has decided to recognize the work in research and development carried out by the company from Navarra, Spain.

The decision to include is reached by taking into account the economic results obtained during recent years, the capacity of a company to generate activity and employment, as well as its potential for innovation and international projection.

“Our growth goes on and we will close the current year with sales of around €100 million in Spain and €200 million across the whole group,” said President Xabier Blanco, adding “We thank CEPYME for the initiative and hope that our experience serves as an inspiration to other companies”.

