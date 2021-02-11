New PS5 Stock Sells Out in Minutes

NEW PS5 stock sells out within minutes as GAME released batches of the much awaited console on Thursday.

Fans rushed to buy the PlayStation 5 console from GAME, as it released two separate batches on Thursday, one in the morning and the second one around lunchtime. Many fans were left wanting though as GAME’S website soon sold out.

Both the batches only took minutes from being released to be sold out, which left many fans receiving out of stock messages while others at least made it as far as being able to queue for their order. For the lucky few that have managed to secure a PlayStation 5 the wait is still not over, as they will not receive the new console until later in the month.

Game explained that, “If you select our Priority Insured delivery method (details can be found on the product page) your order will be shipped by the 19th February, all other delivery method orders will be shipped by the 26th February.”

Many fans are still hoping to get a look in at receiving the console by following PS5StockAlertUK on twitter which gives eager fans details of where and when the latest stock will arrive. On Wednesday they had estimated that GAME was expecting a staggering 10,000 consoles, although it now looks like the stock will be drip fed out to eager fans.

Only days ago Smyths also saw their stock disappear within minutes.

