New infections and daily deaths down slightly in Spain.

THE Ministry of Health has announced 17,853 new infections and 513 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours – down on yesterday’s figures.

The incidence rate also continues to fall and has dropped from 584 on Wednesday, to 540 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, 3,041,454 people have been infected, confirmed by PCR, and 64,217 have died, according to official data provided by the Ministry of Health.

With the stabilisation of the figures in recent days and the steady drop in the accumulated incidence, some autonomous communities have decided to begin to relax restrictions, such as the Basque Country and Castilla-La Mancha.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) has today warned Spain against a hasty relaxation of restrictions.

“In Spain, transmission rates remain very high. The virus will benefit from any opportunity,” said Catherine Smallwood, one of the WHO’s spokespersons.

And in another announcement today, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said it will toughen the requirements to market hygienic masks.

Under the new guidelines, only masks that are approved by laboratory experts will be permitted to be sold, and supermarkets and other outlets must ensure that all face coverings are individually wrapped.

In addition, each package will carry vital information including how to correctly wash reusable masks and the number of times each covering can be used.

Manufacturers have 30 days to change their labels and apply for laboratory accreditation to bring them up to standard.

