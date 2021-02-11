Man Skips Perimeter Closure To Buy Gift For His Girlfriend In Alicante

MAN skips perimeter closure in Alicante to buy a gift for his girlfriend in Decathlon

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and the coronavirus restrictions are certainly proving that point, with excuses for breaking the rules becoming more and more bizarre. Police in Alicante confirmed that they had issued no less than 2,300 fines across nine cities during the second weekend of the perimeter closures in the province. Under current regulations, all municipalities with a population of more than 50,000 must shut its borders from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays. The current restrictions are in place until February 15, but look likely to be extended until March 1.

-- Advertisement --



One love-sick man stunned police when they stopped him trying to get into Alicante over the weekend beginning February 5. The person claimed to officers that he has travelling to Decathlon, a well-known sports store in Spain, to buy a present for his girlfriend. When the baffled officers informed the gentleman that going to get a gift didn’t constitute ‘essential travel,’ the panicked man begged to differ, pleading with officers to let him pass as she claimed “the relationship was at stake” if he returned to his girlfriend empty-handed. The poor Romeo might not have brought home the gift his loved-one was expecting, but he was slapped with a hefty fine for breaching Covid regulations.

That wasn’t the end of the fun for the Alicante police, however. A 40-year-old man travelling on a bus was stopped at a check-point on Avenida de Elche on Saturday, February 6. When questioned by officials, he quickly informed them that he was on his way from Murcia to visit his girlfriend in Alicante. The officers of course pointed out that this wasn’t allowed, but the gent insisted that making love to his girlfriend was a “basic need” and that he was perfectly within his rights to make the trip, having not seen his girlfriend for over a month.

Police throughout the province are gearing up for yet another weekend of rule-breaking as Sunday, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. We can only hope that these guys get their shopping done well before Friday.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Skips Perimeter Closure To Buy Gift For His Girlfriend In Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.