A MAN has been charged after allegedly faking a negative Covid test result to enter Canada.

According to media reports, the man was charged after allegedly faking his Covid test result to re-enter Canada from abroad.

-- Advertisement --



Police said the man’s negative test result, “was revealed to be fraudulent,” after it was inspected by a quarantine officer and an official from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The 29-year-old man from Stratford, Ontario, had tested positive for coronavirus before allegedly falsifying documents to show he did not have the illness.

Police arrested the man and charged him with unlawfully using a forged document. According to media reports, “there were no additional offences.”

Under current laws, citizens arriving in Canada from abroad must show a negative Covid test result before boarding their flight. Those landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport must also take a second test on arrival.

The news comes after last month it was found 45 people had tried to enter Croatia using fake Covid test results.

According to Croatian police, the group were detained and face up to three years in prison if found guilty.

The suspects were stopped trying to cross the border from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Travel restrictions mean travellers can only enter Croatia from the country if they show a negative PCR test or a doctor’s certificate proving they have recently been infected with the virus and recovered from it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Charged After Faking Covid Result to Enter Canada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.