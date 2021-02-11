Man, 70, dead and two injured in shooting at farmhouse

CREDIT: Guardia Civil (file)

Man, 70, dead and two injured in shooting at farmhouse in Granada.

THE elderly man reportedly died last night, Wednesday, February 10, after being shot several times in “a confrontation” in which a woman and a young man from the same family were also injured.

The injured are said to be a woman in her 50s and a man in his late 20s, sources from the Guardia Civil told El Pais.

Both have been transferred and are being treated in hospital and the Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the shooting at the family home in El Jau, Santa Fe.


As yet no further details have been released.

