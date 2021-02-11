LOW-COST Russian supermarket chain coming to Spain this year

Savvy shoppers will be spoiled for choice as yet another budget supermarket has set its sights on Spain. Russian budget retailer Mere is owned by the Svetofor Group and retail bosses say the stores will be up to 20 per cent cheaper than the alternative supermarkets, offering everything from food and household goods to clothes and the latest gadgets.

Managing director of mere in Spain, Andrey Murzov has said that the stores will be “spartan” and “no frills,” describing what sounds more like a warehouse than the traditional supermarkets. But the bosses insist that saving on the decor allows them to bring really low prices instead.

“Everything is stocked on pallets or in boxes, in order to reduce overheads as much as possible and be able to offer very cheap products,” Murzov explained.

“This model of store is similar to what Lidl and Aldi used to do years ago. Our aim is to offer the best prices every day, thanks to a business concept that involves saving costs – rent, decoration and personnel.”

The retail giant has big plans, with more than 100 stores expected to be dotted around the country by 2025. This year, the first branch will open in May, expanding to 10 or 15 by the end of 2021. Although the exact locations of the supermarkets haven’t yet been finalised, they are expected to be launched in Andalucía, Valencia, Madrid, Murcia and Catalonia.

Last month, a company called Pepco, known as the “Polish Primark,” also announced that they are opening up two new stores in the spring, one in Alicante and the other in Castellon.

