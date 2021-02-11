Lost in translation in Valencia

PLATAFORMA PER LA LLENGUA, an association for the defence of Valenciano, has complained about the Guardia Civil’s “Valencianophobia”

“On February 2, Antoni was driving in Almassora (Valencia) when two Guardia Civil officers stopped him,” an association statement explained.

“They asked to see his driving licence, the car’s papers and looked inside his backpack.”

At this point Antoni began to speak to them in Valenciano but the officers told him he had to speak Spanish, he said afterwards.

According to the Plataforma statement, he explained that he was entitled to answer them in either of the region’s two official languages, Spanish or Valenciano.

Allegedly, the officers then referred to the Constitution, putting his own rights into question.

“Antoni renounced his right to express himself in Valenciano and continued in Spanish,” the Plataforma said, while calling on the Guardia Civil to establish procedures for using Valenciano to avoid similar situations.

