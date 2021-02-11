Kent variant of Covid found in Manchester

Kent variant of Covid has been found in parts of Manchester prompting the city council to step up community testing.

FIREFIGHTERS from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue and local authority officials have been knocking on doors in Moss Side to make residents aware of the enhanced community testing available.

“We are strongly encouraging people living in certain postcodes of Moss Side, Hulme, Whalley Range and Fallowfield to get a Covid test, even if they don’t have symptoms,” said Manchester City Council.

“The coronavirus is constantly changing and mutating, which means there will often be new strains detected. A small number of cases of the variant first found in Kent have been found in parts of Manchester.

The city council assured plans are currently being put in place for extra testing in these areas to investigate if the strain has spread further.

“We know all viruses change over time so there is no reason to be concerned that this strain is more severe than others – or that vaccinations won’t work – but it’s important that Public Health England can track how any new variants are spreading,” added the council.

Street teams will be knocking on doors in Moss Side, Whalley Range, Fallowfield, and Hulme to ask people over the age of 16 to take a test.

“This enhanced community testing is for people who don’t have symptoms,” stressed the council.

