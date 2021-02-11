INSTAGRAM Promises New Measures Against Online Racist Abuse after string of attacks on footballers



Instagram announced today (Wednesday) that they are putting new security measures into place, after a recent spate of disgusting messages containing racist abuse aimed at Premier League footballers.

The players included Chelsea’s Reece James, and three Manchester United players, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

The content policy manager at Instagram’s parent company Facebook, Fadzai Madzingira, told Britain’s Press Association news agency that she was horrified at the content of the messages, “Currently, we will set a specific ban or what we call a block for a set amount of time when someone violates those rules and we extend that time should they continue to do so”.

She continued, “What we’re announcing today is that we’re taking tougher measures on people who violate those rules in Instagram direct messaging, so instead of just extending the time, we’ll be removing the accounts altogether”.

Adding, “That allows us to ensure that we have a lower tolerance for that sort of abuse in direct messaging and we’ll be closing those accounts more quickly in Instagram direct messaging than anywhere else on the platform”.

Sadly, the racist abuse was not only words, but the use of monkey emojis was frequently used as well, “I think there is something about the world that we’re living in where someone can go from throwing a banana peel at a player on the pitch to suddenly also waking up and opening their accounts and using this online,” said Fadzai.

“What we’re trying to address is the online aspect but there’s definitely a broader conversation we need to have about what does racism in sport look like and how do we stop that sort of behaviour?”

