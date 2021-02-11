HAIRDRESSER accused of murdering his elderly client has been acquitted

After just four hours of deliberation, a jury has acquitted Antonio CM of beating his octogenarian neighbour to death in 2014. The victim was found dead in his home on Calle Enriqueta Ortega in the San Blas de Alicante neighbourhood on September 6, 2014 by his nephews, who had called to the house when they became worried because they hadn’t heard from him. The elderly man had suffered 50 blows to the head, and investigators suspected that his regular barber had killed the man over money. However, on examining the evidence, the jury found that blood and DNA from another person were found at the scene, yet no physical evidence could tie the accused to the crime.

-- Advertisement --



The defendant was visited by the victim up to three times per week, and was seen by a witness leaving his home around the time the murder would have been committed. The court heard that the accused had alleged financial troubles and had borrowed 4,000 euro from the older gentleman, Information reported on February 11.

However, at the second session of the trial, held on February 9, the defendant’s wife and daughter testified that their financial situation was “normal”. “We were up to date and paying everything as we could,” his wife told the court. Furthermore, his daughter said that the victim offered her father the money to buy her a new camera – she is a professional photographer – but that she refused the 4,000 and her father returned it to the octogenarian three days before his death.

The hairdresser was unanimously acquitted of the crime due to a lack of physical evidence.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hairdresser Accused Of Murdering Client Acquitted”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.