Greek Rock Musician Turns Dead Uncle’s Bones Into An Electric Guitar

By
Chris King
-
0
Greek Rock Musician Turns Dead Uncle's Bones Into An Electric Guitar
Greek Rock Musician Turns Dead Uncle's Bones Into An Electric Guitar. image: twitter

Greek Rock Musician Turns Dead Uncle’s Bones Into An Electric Guitar

A Greek rock musician, Yaago Anax, living in Tampa, Florida, who goes by the stage name of Prince Midnight, has paid the ultimate tribute to his dead uncle – who was also a heavy metal rock musician – by using his bones to build a unique electric guitar!

-- Advertisement --

Yaago’s uncle Filip was tragically killed aged only 28, in a car crash in the 1990s in Athens, Greece, and had been Yaago’s reason for wanting to become a rock musician, so he thought what better way to bring him back to life than in the form of a rock guitar.

He explained to the Daily Star Online how he came to be in possession of his uncle’s bones, “He originally donated his skeleton to the local college and was medically prepared for the school. After 20 years, he ended up in a cemetery my family had to pay rent on. Like, literally in a wooden box, it’s a big problem in Greece because orthodoxy religion doesn’t want people cremated”.


He continued, “So, I went through the channels to repatriate his remains over here in Florida. I got the box of bones from Greece and didn’t know what to do at first. Bury them? Cremate them? Put them in the attic? All seemed like poor ways to memorialise someone who got me into heavy metal. So, I decided to turn uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging”.

Yaago’s local guitar shop found the idea too creepy, so he decided to build the ‘skeletar’ himself, “Now uncle Filip can shred for all eternity. That’s how he would want it. I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honour him, his life and his influence on me. My mother would prefer him be buried, she is Greek Orthodox but admits he would probably be happier as a guitar”.


__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Greek Rock Musician Turns Dead Uncle’s Bones Into An Electric Guitar”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFirst section of Benidorm’s Green Circuit
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here