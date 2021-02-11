GOFUNDME conwoman jailed for faking cancer to swindle £45,000 in donations from well-wishers.

Nicole Elkabbas, aged 42, of Broadstairs, Kent, is an accomplished trickster and a liar who managed to swindle kind-hearted well-wishers out of £45,000 using a GoFundMe page after she faked her ovarian cancer, and posted staged pictures of her suffering in a hospital bed.

The trickster created an elaborate scheme and spoke in detail about her diagnosis and the gruelling rounds of chemotherapy that she had undergone, she also claimed to have had surgery. During the court case the prosecutor called all these details, “detailed lies”.

Elkabbas appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday for sentencing after having previously been found guilty of fraud by false representation and possession of criminal property.

Prosecutor Ben Irwin, spoke to the court saying that Elkabbas was a “confidence trickster” and said that she used, “Clear emotive language, playing on the fears of the public, pulling on people’s heartstrings and then saying that there was an opportunity to be saved,

“It was a scheme designed to trick and to con, and she knew it. So she lied about the major surgery, lied about six cycles of chemotherapy, lied about this wonder-drug – the breakthrough drug.”

Judge Mark Weekes described the con woman as “manipulative” and speaking to Elkabbas said, “You produced details and at times graphic accounts of the treatments you were receiving in an effort to keep those that you had ensnared in your web of lies believing.

“All the while you were gambling, enjoying shopping trips and luxuries in Italy and Spain at their expense.”

Elkabbas was sentenced to 2 years and nine months in jail on Wednesday.

