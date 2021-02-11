Generalitat’s Pativel law shot down in flames

Generalitat's Pativel law shot down in flames
ALGAR RIVERMOUTH: Altea welcomed Pativel's protection

VALENCIA’S Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) annulled the Generalitat’s controversial Territorial Coastal Infrastructure Action Plan (Pativel).

Intended to protect the region’s remaining stretches of undeveloped coastal land, the law which was approved by decree in May 2018 was welcomed by some town halls but rejected by others.

The TSJCV has now upheld an appeal from a company in the Valencia region which complained that the law was passed without carrying out an economic-financial survey of the cost of implementing Pativel and the repercussions of de-classifying land, amongst other factors.

The Valencia tribunal pointed out that the project did not comply with Equality Laws owing to the absence of a report on Pativel’s impact on gender issues.


Also missing was an evaluation of the law’s effect on childhood, adolescence and the family, ruled the TSJCV, which also homed in on the consequences of Patival to “the population, human health, flora, fauna, biodiversity, geodiversity  as well as the other factors mentioned.”

