Fugitive Who Killed Window Cleaner Arrested in Madrid

A FUGITIVE wanted for the callous murder of a window cleaner in the Dominican Republic has been arrested by Spanish authorities in Madrid.

Police officers in Madrid have arrested an Interpol-wanted fugitive accused of murdering a man who tried to wash his car windows in his native Dominican Republic.

According to Dominican police, Jhonnotan Onel Baez was a well-known member of the Los Supermans gang in the Caribbean country when he committed the senseless crime. In September 2013, he entered a dispute with a young window cleaner who tried to clean his car for cash.

During the altercation, Baez shot 25-year-old Miguel Figueroa in the head in a crime that shocked the Dominican Republic. The gang member fled to Colombia, causing Interpol to issue an international Red Notice for his arrest. After spending time in Bogota, at some point he managed to flee the Americas for Spain.

He was finally apprehended when police in Madrid’s Chamartin district arrested him for assaulting his partner. Investigators quickly established that his Spanish identity was fake – and after checking records discovered that they had caught an international fugitive.

The killer is currently in custody awaiting trial for gender violence in Spain, and will likely be extradited to his native Dominican Republic to face justice for the senseless 2013 murder of the young innocent window cleaner.

