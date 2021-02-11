First section of Benidorm’s Green Circuit

BENIDORM will eventually have an Anillo Verde (Green Circuit) linking the Sequia Mare park and the Sierra Helada.

The first steps have now been taken as work commences at El Moralet, confirmed the town hall’s Public Works councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

The Circuit for walking and mountain biking have been designed with input from the Benidorm Athletics Club and the Mountain Bike section from the Benidorm Cycling Union with routes classed as “low, medium and experienced.”

It begins in El Moralet adjoining the athletics tracks at the Guillermo Amor sports stadium, continuing through the El Moralet woods, criss-crossing 42 paths. There will be eight accesses via Beniarda, Via Parque and La Cala.

The town hall’s Technical Services are currently preparing the Moralet site for an Interpretation Centre that focuses on walking and cycling, while the contact to build this will be put out to tender in two months’ time, De Zarate said.

Benidorm’s sports councillor Marilo Cebreros also pointed out that this first section of the Circuit will link Colonia Madrid and La Cala with a leisurely 30-minute walk or in less time if cycling or running.

