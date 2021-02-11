Fire Alerts National Police to Two Huge Cannabis Plantations in Barcelona.

NATIONAL POLICE in Baix Llobregat has busted two huge cannabis plantations hidden inside two homes, located 100 metres apart, in Santa Coloma de Cervelló, which were only detected after a fire broke out due to the establishments overloading the electrics.

More than 2,200 plants were seized after neighbours alerted emergency services about the fire. Five people were arrested as police established that the illegal business was doing so well that they “decided to hire a company to expand the illegal hookup of electricity,” according to a police spokesperson.

Neighbours had grown suspicious of the two houses after seeing illegal electrical hookups being installed in order to power the plantations. Apparently, the neighbours regularly complained about the continuous voltage drops, filling out several complains to the energy company about the repeated drops in supply.

Before the fire shut down the marihuana operations, investigators had apparently been suspicious of the properties too because of the complaints received.

During the searches of the properties after the fire, National Police officers seized 2,270 marihuana plants weighing 200 kilos, as well as tools for the production and treatment of cannabis. The five arrested are accused of an alleged crime against public health and electricity fraud.

