Fernando Alonso Suffers A Bicycle Accident In Switzerland

Spanish Formula One legend Fernando Alonso was knocked over while cycling today (Thursday) near his residence in Lugano (Switzerland), as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport and confirmed by Spanish outlet MARCA.

Cycling is one of Alonso’s great passions and it is something that is always a part of the Asturian’s preseason training, both in the Central European country where he lives, and in Asturias when he goes to Spain.

Although there is not a lot of information available yet, it is thought that the two-time world champion was knocked off his bike by a vehicle, and transferred to the hospital, where he underwent x-rays and is reportedly “conscious and well in himself” and now awaiting further medical examinations on Friday morning, his Alpine F1 team said in a statement.

It is rumoured the Spaniard possibly took a blow to the face, but it is not confirmed, but the doctors, who seem to have a good prognosis, have apparently assured him that it is not a serious enough accident to prevent him from missing the mid-March tests or the season opener in Bahrain on March 28.

Alonso is returning to F1 this year after two seasons spent racing in other categories, with the 39-year-old back with the Renault team who he won his two world titles in 2005 and 2006.

