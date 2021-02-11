Extra staff brought in to deal with ITV backlog caused by Covid-19

EXTRA staff have been brought in to the vehicle inspection points in Malaga province to deal with the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During lockdown, ITV tests were cancelled for two months and now there are vehicles which still have their inspection pending from last year.

An extended period of grace was given for these vehicles, but there are many vehicles on the roads which still have their ITV pending from last year.

If stopped by the Guardia Civil, they could face fines of up to €200 even if they can prove that they have an appointment. This can later be appealed and the money will most likely be returned, but initially the fine will have to be paid.

The company which manage the ITV stations, Veiasa, is sending messages to vehicle owners who should have already passed the inspection and had got appointments to bring them forward to a sooner date, and the wait has now been somewhat reduced.

The extra staff were promised last month by the Junta de Andalucia, and more staff, means more inspections can be carried out in a day, meaning that the backlog is being dealt with.

The 229 inspectors throughout Andalucia, 46 of them in Malaga, are on temporary contracts which could be renewed to continue to help with the situation.

ITV inspections will only be allowed with an appointment, whereas before the pandemic, one in five people went without one.

Even if the town where you reside has border confinement, you can still go to another town for the ITV if you have an appointment.

According to local Spanish Daily, Diario Sur, in Malaga, the two month closure of the ITV stations caused a backlog of 150,000, plus the lack of staff meant that the usual 16,000 vehicles per week which were usually dealt with, were not being seen since they reopened.

Appointments for ITV can be obtained online from Veiasa, with the following details required: registration number and matriculation date or chassis number.

