Devastated Kate Garraway Hasn’t Seen Derek Since Christmas

DEVASTATED TV host Kate Garraway reveals she hasn’t seen her husband Derek since Christmas

Good morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has revealed that she hasn’t been able to visit her husband Derek, who is making a slow recovery from Covid in hospital, since Christmas, after being off work suffering from an illness herself. The well-loved host told colleagues and staff on Thursday, February 4, that she was struggling to cope without Derke and had taken some time off the show to look after her own mental health.

She said: “I’ve taken some time off; very kindly ITV have given me some time off, I hadn’t been feeling very well, I think it might have been one of those things where chickens had come home to roost after a long year that we’ve all had haven’t we.

“I took some holiday leave, at home because I know holidays are controversial, literally within the four walls of my home, had a lot of sleep and a bit of medicine and feeling much better.”


Labour lobbyist Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus back in March 2020, and while he no longer has the virus, he is still battling the effects of the disease, with doctors recently confirming that his infection was the “highest they had seen in a patient who had lived”. 

Speaking about her husband, Kate added: ‘I haven’t been able to see him, I haven’t seen him since Christmas.


‘He’s back in a situation now looking at strangers in masks, I think that’s a situation for everybody whose got someone they love in hospital at the moment it’s not unique to him.”

Later that day, Kate went on to interview the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the ongoing health crisis in the country.

