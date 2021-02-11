Cursa de la Dona 2021 t-shirts on sale

FOR obvious reasons, it will not be possible to hold Javea’s Cursa de la Dona 2021 women’s race.

But between them JAVEA’S Llebeig Athletics Club and the town hall’s Equality department are selling commemorative t-shirts to raise funds for ASPANION and APROSDECO this year.

ASPANION is a Valencian Community association that provides support for the parents of children with cancer, while APRODECO is another non-government organisation which assists the parents, relatives and guardians of persons with functional diversity.

The t-shirts, which cost €5 each are obtainable on Thursday evenings between 5pm and 7pm outside the Graull primary school in Avenida Ramon Llido.

They will be on sale on Thursday February 18 and Thursday February 25 at the open-air market in Plaza Constitucion between 9.30am and 10am.

