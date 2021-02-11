Cursa de la Dona 2021 t-shirts on sale

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Cursa de la Dona 2021 t-shirts on sale
T-SHIRTS: No race but Cursa de la Dona can still raise funds Photo credit: Javea town hall

FOR obvious reasons, it will not be possible to hold Javea’s Cursa de la Dona 2021 women’s race.

But between them JAVEA’S Llebeig Athletics Club and the town hall’s Equality department are selling commemorative t-shirts to raise funds for ASPANION and APROSDECO this year.

-- Advertisement --

ASPANION is a Valencian Community association that provides support for the parents of children with cancer, while APRODECO is another non-government organisation which assists the parents, relatives and guardians of persons with functional diversity.

The t-shirts, which cost €5 each are obtainable on Thursday evenings between 5pm and 7pm outside the Graull primary school in Avenida Ramon Llido.


They will be on sale on Thursday February 18 and Thursday February 25 at the open-air market in Plaza Constitucion between 9.30am and 10am.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cursa de la Dona 2021 t-shirts on sale.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleHappy 100th birthday to the Costa del Sol’s Ivy Rhodes
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here