COVID turns woman’s fingers BLACK and doctors are forced to amputate

There’s been a lot in the news of late about unusual symptoms and side-effects which Covid patients have suffered, everything from unsightly rashes to swollen tongues, but a woman in Italy endured the extraordinarily gruesome experience of seeing three of her fingers turn black after the virus attacked her blood vessels. Doctors, who were forced to amputate the affected digits, said that a blood clot has caused the 86-year-old woman’s affliction.

The unfortunate woman’s condition was detailed in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, but she is not the first person to require amputation as a result of Covid. In February last year, a 54-year-old man from California had two fingers removed following tissue damage, and a dad from Cardiff had a thumb and two fingers amputated after he contracted the virus.

Professor Graham Cooke, with the National Institute for Health Research in the NHS, said: “It’s important to note Covid is a multi-system disease.

“I think one of the features that seems to separate it from other severe viral disease is this more hypercoagulable state that seems to be associated with later disease.”

A hypercoagulable state is extremely dangerous given that it can lead to blood clots, which can easily travel throughout the bloodstream if left untreated. If a blood clot travels to the lungs it increases the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

