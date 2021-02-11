BREAKING: Trail of Blood Leads to an Arrest as Body of Woman is Pulled From River Severn.

The man had left a trail of blood which police traced back to him after an extensive search was conducted in Worcester. Three parts of the city have been sealed off, including Waterworks Road, Cheviot Close and an area around Diglis footbridge.

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a young woman after the Worcester News reported that a source had revealed a man had allegedly killed a woman and hidden her body, which was later recovered from the River Severn.

During an overnight in the River Severn, the body of the 20-year-old woman was found, as reported by The Sun.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Jones, said: “Unfortunately, we have located the body of a woman in her 20s in the River Severn during our searches last night.

“The family have been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody, this is an isolated incident and I can confirm that we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.”

According to the Worcester News, bloody spatter trails appear to have been found by forensic experts running down the small cul de sac just off Tolladine Road, which are now being investigated in the link to the woman’s death.

Five police vehicles, including two forensic vans, and a fire and rescue boat crew helped in the rescue as well as volunteer search groups who combed the River Severn.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING: Trail of Blood Leads to an Arrest as Women’s Body is Pulled From River Severn”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.