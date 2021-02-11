THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY will keep its current Covid restrictions until at least March 1st as the region continues to top Spain’s cumulative infection rate chart.

-- Advertisement --



The President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has announced that the region will extend all of its current Covid restriction measures until March 1st. His announcement came just hours after the region’s health ministry reported an additional 106 deaths, while ICU units across the community are at 52% capacity.

The restrictions include a curfew between 10 PM and 6 AM, a total closure of the service and hospitality sectors, restricted hours for non-essential businesses, and the confinement of Valencia’s 16 most populated municipalities. Travel in and out of the Valencian Community is also prohibited unless it is for essential purposes.

The region currently holds the bleak title of Spain’s highest rate of cumulative infections, with 777 positive cases for every 100,000 Valencians. Ximo Puig said that a “rapid de-escalation” of restrictions would be off the table until the rate of infections dramatically drops. With Covid hospitalisation rates down in February, Puig also took the opportunity to thank the region’s residents for their “collective effort to save lives”.

Earlier today, protesters from the service and hospitality sectors staged a protest outside the Generalitat in Valencia to voice their demands to be consulted by the government before it makes any new extensions to restrictions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Valencian Community Will Keep Restrictions Until March 1st”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.