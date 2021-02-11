Breaking News: Meghan Markle avoids High Court privacy trial

Breaking News: Meghan Markle wins bid to avoid High Court privacy trial.

-- Advertisement --



THE Duchess of Sussex, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

She has cited breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches of the Data Protection Act after snippets of the letter written to the 76-year-old were printed.

But in a judgment today, Thursday, February 11, Mr Justice Warby granted Prince Harry’s wife “summary judgment” in her claim for misuse of private information.

“The inescapable conclusion is that, save to the very limited extent I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose,” he said, reports Hello.

He added that for the most part “they did not serve that purpose at all”, and that “taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

A full trial was due to take place in January, but Meghan’s lawyers last year submitted an application for the trial to be put back to a later date and it was rescheduled for the autumn of this year.

The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers in 2020 after he objected to an article that was published that said he had lost touch with the Royal Marines.

And on February 1, he accepted an apology and “substantial damages” over the “baseless” claims made in a Mail on Sunday article.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Meghan Markle will avoid High Court privacy trial”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.