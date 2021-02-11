Breaking News – Castilla-La Mancha to Reopen Hospitality Establishments and Allow Travel Between Municipalities.

THE Castilla-La Mancha Government will allow hospitality establishments to reopen on Friday, February 12 until 9pm – with a third of the capacity – although the curfew is maintained at 10pm.

In an announcement made today (February 11) by the regions Minister of Health Jesús Fernández Sanz, that could prove positive for the rest of the country, Sanz has also said that they will reopen large commercial areas and will allow travel between municipalities and provinces of the community, although residents will still require ‘justified reasons’ to leave the region.

However, these measures will not come into place for three municipalities: Fuensalida, Torrijos and Casarrubios del Monte, in the province of Toledo due to high covid figures.

The Minister of Health also said that libraries, museums and archives, gyms and leisure centres will be able to open, again with a third of the capacity, but access to care homes or elderly residences is not yet allowed.

The new measures, which have been adopted due to a decrease in covid-19 both in the accumulated incidence and in the occupation of hospital beds and ICUs, will be in force for a period of ten days from this Friday, February 12.

BREAKDOWN

Curfew – maintained from 10pm.

Social gatherings – limited to a maximum of six people.

Perimeter confinement – residents of Castilla-La Mancha may move freely within the entire territory of the community, although they may not leave the region to go to other autonomous communities, except for justifiable reasons.

Hospitality and entertainment venues – open until 9pm at a third of the capacity as long as 1.5 metres between diners and 2 metres between different tables are maintained. Consumption at the bar or standing is not allowed.

Terraces – are open to 50 per cent of the capacity and will adopt the same safety measures as inside – 1.5 metres between diners, 2 metres between tables. Standing is not allowed.

Customers will have to download a QR code to enter the entertainment venues and to allow tracking of movement at the venues.

Care homes and religious venues – Visits to people in care homes, elderly residences and churches/ religious venues are prohibited.

Hotels and libraries – Libraries and museums are open to a third of the capacity, and hotels will be able to fill 50 per cent of their capacity. Although, common areas within hotels will have to be at 25 per cent of their capacity.

Flea markets and open-air markets – a third of the capacity and distance between positions of 4 metres will be allowed.

Shopping centres and shops – current sanitary and hygienic measures must be maintained. All can open with a third of their capacity.

