Breaking – BBC World News Banned in Mainland China for ‘Content Violation’.

THE Chinese government has decided to ban BBC World News from airing all content in China after it found the British news organisation is said to have “infringed on the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism.”

State-run media CGTN published a statement that said the BBC was responsible for a ‘slew of falsified reporting’ on issues including Xinjiang and China’s handling of coronavirus.

The CGTN statement from the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television stated on their Weibo account that due to the BBC violating the rules it “has been barred from airing in China.”

The report went on to say that ‘fake news’ is not tolerated in China.

The statement read: “The State Administration of Radio and Television does not allow BBC World News to continue landing in China. After investigation, BBC World News’s China-related reports seriously violated the “Regulations on the Administration of Radio and Television” and “Administrative Measures on the Landing of Overseas Satellite TV Channels”.”

“As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory. The NRTA will not accept the channel’s broadcast application for the new year,” the regulator continued.

“BBC World News has been barred from airing in China, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) announced, saying some BBC’s reports on China infringed the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism,” it concluded.

BBC News joins a long list of websites and news organisations blocked by China.

Minutes after the NRTA announced the ban, the country’s Global Times newspaper declared that “China has sent the outside world a clear signal that it has zero tolerance for fake news by banning the broadcast of BBC World News from Chinese mainland.”

