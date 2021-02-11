Breaking: 100 Car Pile-Up on American Motorway with Mass Casualties Reported.

-- Advertisement --



FIREFIGHTERS on the scene of a horrific motorway crash on the 35W Freeway North in Fort Worth, Texas have reported mass casualties as shocking images show the extent of the damage.

Every available emergency service unit is at the scene of the severe accident involving dozens of vehicles and 18-wheelers on I35W near Yucca Avenue.

According to dfwscanner, MedStar ambulance services say it is still unclear how many people have been injured but paramedics and firefighters are still working to find and extricate injured people.

As reported by the Daily Star, Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a live phone interview on NBC 5 that firefighters are going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care.

He said: “If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out.

“We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”

According to CBS Local, multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and have transported dozens of patients to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.

The major incident, which happened at 6am local time, appears to have been caused by icing conditions that were reported on elevated bridges and overpasses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking: 100 Car Pile-Up on American Motorway with Mass Casualties Reported”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.