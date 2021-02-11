Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s Santander bank invests in agricultural sector

THE Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish Bank Santander is investing more heavily in Brazil’s agriculture industry and sees this as a major option for growth.

This is just part of the bank’s focus on Brazil which it sees as one of the most important economies in South America and it considers that the pandemic is allowing it greater freedom to step in to invest where other banks are pulling out according to Bloomberg.

Food is always going to be saleable and both soy and coffee in particular are exported on a worldwide basis.

