Boris Johnson Delays His ‘Roadmap Out Of Lockdown’

BORIS JOHNSON delays announcing his ‘roadmap out of lockdown’

While people in the UK are waiting with bated breath to hear what measures the government has up its sleeve in order to begin transitioning the country out of national lockdown, No 10 have delivered another blow, revealing that announcement won’t come as soon as has been expected. The Prime Minister originally said that he would be ready to present his ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ on February 22, but not a Downing Street representative has amended this, claiming it would instead be the week of the 22nd.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “We’ve been clear we will publish the roadmap on the week of the 22.

“We will set out the roadmap that week but you’ve got what we’ve said previously about trying to give schools as much notice as possible and we’ve said we’ll give at least two weeks.”

The spokesperson added: “We want to see infection rates continue to fall across the UK, not least so that will ease the pressure on the NHS and ultimately lead to fewer people sadly dying.

“We will look at the data in the round and we will use that to inform the roadmap.”

Meanwhile, the latest advice from SAGE experts is that the Prime Minister shouldn’t even consider reducing the restrictions until the number of coronavirus infections dips below 10,000. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, has warned that it is “not sensible” for Mr Johnson to be planning on relaxing measures while the cases are still so high.

“Transmission is still incredibly high in the UK. If transmission were still at this level and we were not in lockdown, we would be going into lockdown,” he said. “We’ve got to get it lower, we’ve got to get it – in my view – into the single thousands before we can possibly think of lifting restrictions.”

