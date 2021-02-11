THE Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha will require diners to use a QR code to enter its bars and restaurants.

The move to change to require customers to use a code to enter bars and restaurants in one community in Spain is the latest in a series of moves to prevent the spread of Covid.

According to local politicians, the information will be used to track customers in case of a Covid infection, allowing anyone they have been in contact with to be traced and contacted.

The data compiled will not be publically accessible, according to media reports, but Spanish authorities will be able to use it to locate contacts.

In the case of customers who do not have a mobile phone to use a QR code they will be allowed to use their identity cards instead.

The news comes after the local government announced plans to relax restrictions and allow hotels to open to a third of their normal capacity.

In addition, movement between provinces will now be allowed, among other measures.

The news comes after it was announced the hospitality sector in Alicante will take legal action against the regional government

Business owners in the province of Alicante announced their lawsuit against the regional government of Valencia and Spain’s central government during a protest on Monday.

Spokesperson for the ‘Basta ya’ group, Jose Antonio Reyes, spoke at the gathering, claiming the Generalitat had “threatened” the extension of the closure of the hotel and catering establishments.

He added representatives from the sector will take to the streets in protest again next week, and indicated that further action would be taken if the situation was not addressed by the government.

