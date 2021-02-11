Alfaz festival prizes for filmmakers

THE 33rd edition of Alfaz’s Film Festival takes place this year between July 3 and 11.

Entries for the Certamen Nacional de Cortometrajes (National Short Film Competition) can be submitted between February 22 and May 15. It is open to all short films of 20 minutes’ duration that were made in 2020 or 2021 and have not been presented in previous editions of the Alfaz festival.

-- Advertisement --



Contestants may enter a maximum of two films.

There is a €4,000 prize for “Best Short” with second and third prizes of €2,000 and €1,000 respectively. There is also a joint €500 award for the best short film directed by a woman from two associations, Huellas Borradas de Mujer (Women’s Erased Footprints) and the CIMA (Association of Women in Film and the Audio-visual Media).

“This is one of the national short film festivals that allocates the biggest prizes for its competition section,” pointed out Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques as he announced this year’s rules.

“This is our most important cultural event of the year and it also has the greatest impact and publicity from the point of view of tourism,” the mayor said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alfaz prizes for filmmakers.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.