Young farmers in nationwide ‘model farm’ pilot project

Young farmers have been taking part in a nationwide ‘model farm’ pilot project.

TWO agricultural farms and three cooperatives in the Axarquía participated in the “Visits to Model Farms” program 2020 organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food for young farmers from all over Spain.

Participants visited Biofinca, a family farm located in Velez-Malaga that specialises in the cultivation of avocado and mango.

Further visits were made to the cooperatives Agrupación de Ganaderos Montes de Malaga (Colmenar), Trops SAT and Pitaya España in Velez-Malaga, the Quesería del Albarejo, and a Malaga goat farm located in Tolox and managed by a couple of young farmers.

In total, 13 young people from seven different autonomous communities were able to see first hand how things work at 12 different farms and cooperatives.

The project was financed by MAPA, and offers people under 41-years-of-age who have involved in agricultural activity in the last five years, to stay for up to two weeks in model agricultural farms.

The Spanish Government plans to budget €1 million to extend the project and it is expected around 500 young people will visit more than 250 model farms across the country.

