Widow expresses thanks to police officers in obituary for her husband

A WIDOW has expressed her thanks to the police in an obituary for helping to take care of her deceased husband.

The man, Julio Miralles, 75, passed away recently after a year and a half of physical disability and Alzheimer’s. He weighed 140 kilos and often fell, when his wife, 72, couldn’t pick him up, she called the police. She had no-one to help her as they only son had died.

She thanked all of the ‘091 police’ officers who have been to their address to help on more than 30 occasions and estimates that more than 200 officers have visited the home, sometimes even twice a day if necessary, she told the press. She said they always came quickly and if it had not been for their help, she would not have been able to have her husband at home with her for so long. She did not want to put him in a care home after almost 50 years marriage.

The obituary was published in the Valencia publication, Las Provincias, last Friday.

“Whenever I have needed their services to take care of my husband, they have always been there and have provided me with all the means that we have needed to care for and treat my husband’s illness, since I would not have been able to treat him alone. If it hadn’t been for them, I don’t know what would have happened to him.”

She added that the police deserve a monument and she didn’t know how else to thank them.

The police have said that they were touched by the gesture and say that many officers remember her as a lovely women who was always very grateful and even apologetic.

She also received a call from the Deputy Director of the Police to offer her their condolences and tell her to continue to call 091 if she needs anything.

