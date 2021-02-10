Welcomed addition to the Civil Protection fleet.

NERJA has invested €34,600 in a new vehicle for the Civil Protection team expected to be in action within the month.

“This new vehicle will enhance the means and tools available to the volunteers of the Nerja Civil Protection group to guarantee safety and reinforce the service to neighbours and visitors,” said the council.

Delighted with the new addition to the fleet, Civil Protection Coordinator, José Rafael Merino, said “This Ford Ranger vehicle, a pick-up type SUV, is equipped with the systems and means necessary for the tasks we carry out as Civil Protection, collaborating with the forces and security forces when required.

“We also support firefighters in firefighting fires and mountain rescues, the 112 emergency service, as well as carry out municipal activities ensuring the safety of our residents.

“With the incorporation of the new volunteers, who are finishing the basic course and the modernisation of our fleet, we will continue to improve the services we provide.”

Earlier this month, Nerja Council announced it had set aside €63,000 to buy two SUV-type vehicles for the Local Police and Civil Protection.

