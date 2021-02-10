Valencia Conference Centre Falls Victim to Email Scam Costing €21,000.

NATIONAL POLICE are investigating an incident at the Valencia Conference Centre which was the victim of fraudsters. The centre was conned out of a large amount of money by someone impersonating the security company that works for the venue.

The director of the centre, Sylvia Andrés, reported the fraud to the police following an incident that happened on December 16 when the centre received an email from their security service provider.

The email supposedly from the security service provider said that they were changing their bank account details. The correspondence came attached with a written letter and signed by the company with all the correct information and a certificate of ownership of the account which was issued by the corresponding bank. All seemed legit.

A week later, the Palace made the normal invoice payment electronically to the company, which corresponded to the month of November 2020, for a value of €21,020.11, which was sent to the new current account.

However, the centre became suspicious when they received a ‘return of payment’ for December’s invoice and when the centre dug deeper, the security company reported that it had not received payment for its services for the month of November and the certificate of ownership was found to not coincide with the one received on December 16.

An investigation is currently open and existing internal security protocols have been strengthened to maximise the control and supervision of these processes to prevent this type of event from being repeated.

