A TRAFFICKED slave has told police he was threatened with murder and forced to work on a puppy farm.

The man has told UK authorities he was lured to Scotland with false promises of work before being forced to work as a slave at a puppy farm.

According to media reports, the man was forced to work 16 hour days on a farm in Perthshire in Scotland and when he asked for wages claims the farm owner assaulted him and said: “I will f***ing murder you.”

Police and the members of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) raided the property and reportedly dogs forced into cupboards and puppies missing their eyes and limbs.

Experts fear the rise in demand for pedigree puppies during coronavirus has caused an increase in illegal dog breeding.

The victim told one publication: “I was a slave. I was exhausted all the time. I was depressed and I was treated like I was worthless. And I was scared.

“If people in Scotland think modern slavery doesn’t happen here, they really need to open their eyes. It happened to me and it was terrible.

“I felt trapped and wanted to get away but if the owner threw me out, I knew I had nothing and nowhere to go. I was scared of staying and scared of leaving.

“The owner was nice to me at first but that was all part of his play to get me to stay there and work. Then he changed and became arrogant and aggressive. By then I was trapped.”

Police found the man after a whistleblower visited the farm responding to a job advert. After seeing the conditions there she reported the farm to the police.

