Trade and hospitality groups join forces with council to step up promotion of the sectors

Trade and hospitality groups join forces with Almuñécar and La Herradura Council to step up the promotion of the sectors.

OVER the next few days, a campaign is being finalised to increase visits to establishments ahead of the Easter break, said the local authority.

“The council and the associations of merchants and hoteliers of Almuñécar and La Herradura have agreed to implement several proposals for activities to further promote commerce and hospitality throughout the year,” said the Councillor for Commerce, Francisco Robles Rivas.

This was unanimously agreed at a virtual meeting of members of the council and representatives from the associations: Comercio Vivo, Comercio Sexitano, Hoteliers of the Tropical Valley, Merchants of La Herradura and the Association of Hoteliers of La Horseshoe.

“In the coming days, the proposals will be put together so that they become a reality for their implementation in the coming weeks.

“We are going to use all the means at our disposal to continue promoting all the necessary proposals to support purchases in our shops and use of our hotels “, added the Deputy Mayor of La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya.

“We are aware that in these difficult times we must help our merchants and hoteliers. In this sense, in addition to the direct aid that has been processed and the promotional campaigns through raffles, we invite everyone to visit their businesses.

“That is why the first initiatives will be aimed at encouraging visits to these by promoting different products using Easter as a target.”

