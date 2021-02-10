Torrox prepares summer campaign to bolter economic recovery

Torrox prepares summer campaign to bolster economic recovery in the town.

THE mayor confirmed the council is steaming ahead with its summer campaign in the hope sanitary conditions continue to improve.

“We are preparing the municipality to accelerate the economic recovery”, said Óscar Medina, during the inauguration of the new park on Avenida del Faro de Torrox Costa, accompanied by the Councillor for Contracting and Finance, Paula Moreno.

“The council is working to prepare the municipality for the next summer season, in case the situation continues to improve and new mobility restrictions are not imposed.

“The objective of this government is to improve each of the corners of the municipality, provide parking and security to, ultimately, have everything in place for the summer to facilitate economic recovery,” he added.

Plans include remodelling the entrance to the Castillo Alto in the Conjeti neighbourhood and erecting a sign which pays tribute to the German community which arrived in the 60s.

Improvements will be made in the town’s most touristy areas, including the Paseo Maritimo, the Balcón Mirador and El Faro.

Public parks and green spaces will also be given a lift with new lighting, furniture, bins and surfaces, along with new planting.

A budget of €305,000 has been set aside.

