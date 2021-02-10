TikToker in a sticky predicament after mistaking glue for hair product

A TIKTOKER who put glue on her hair will have to undergo surgery a month later to solve her sticky predicament.

TikToker Tessica Brown, from Louisiana, USA, uploaded a video last week confessing that she was going out of her mind after using glue on her hair a month earlier.

At the time, she was styling her hair when she ran out of hairspray and instead decided to use Gorilla spray adhesive.

She revealed that she had washed her hair 15 times but could not remove the glue from and her hair was still in the same position, which was causing her constant headaches.

She went to the ER, where doctors spent 22 hours trying to help her without success. Acetone only made the situation worse because it burned her scalp.

She desperately asked for help and even launched a GoFundMe account to receive donations for treatment, and has already obtained more than €10,700.

Her story was seen by Dr. Michael Obeng of Los Angeles, who has offered to remove the product with plastic surgery.

The procedure could take up to three days and although it has a cost of €10,300, he has promised to do it for free, using medical glue solvent.

Gorilla issued a statement expressing their regret over the incident and their happiness over the fact that a solution had been found.

They said that “this product is not indicated for use on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive says on the warning label ‘do not ingest, do not get into eyes, on the skin or on clothes”, they pointed out.

