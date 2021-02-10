Teenager ‘fighting for life’ after being chased and stabbed by gang.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition having undergone emergency surgery.

The motive for the attack in the Alum Rock area of Birmingham is unclear and police enquiries are speaking to witnesses to establish what happened before and after the teenager was stabbed.

Patrols have also been stepped up in the area and police are looking at CCTV.

No arrests have been made, but police understand the victim was chased down the road by a group of men before being attacked around 7pm on Tuesday, February 9.

“We’re committed to tackling serious violence and knife crime and our investigation is focused on identifying those responsible for this attack in order to bring them to justice.

“Neighbourhood officers have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure and engage with local people and businesses. We’ve spoken to witnesses, conducted house to house enquiries and are in the process of reviewing CCTV from the area,” said West Midlands Police.

Anyone with information about what happened can get in touch via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am to midnight or by calling 101 anytime.

