Spain’s Andalucía Decides Whether To Make Weekly Virus Evaluations Instead Of Twice Weekly.

Spain’s Andalucían government will meet today, Wednesday, February 10, with the Advisory Council of High Impact Public Health Alerts (known as the ‘Committee of Experts’) to discuss reductions of the twice-weekly virus assessment evaluations.

Normally, as in the last few months at least, when the local government had issued new restrictions for a municipality it would be for a period of 14 days. The committee is meeting to decide whether conditions are right to allow that period to be reduced down to 10 days.

Also, over the last few months, assessments on the virus situation have been carried out twice weekly, Monday and Thursday. The new proposal is to make Mondays a ‘reference’ day and to issue official bulletins as early as possible after decisions are made on that day.

This was announced by the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and spokesman for the Andalucían Government, Elías Bendodo, on Tuesday at the press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council.

The minister said he wanted to make it clear that himself and the committee did not want to portray an image to residents that the crisis is over just because incidence rates in the community have dropped slightly over the last week- ‘Everyone must remain on their guard’ he said.

