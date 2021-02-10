Spain records 643 deaths while incidence rate continues to fall

Spain records 643 deaths while the incidence rate continues to fall.



THE Ministry of Health today reported 18,114 new infections in the last 24 hours and a further 643 deaths.

But while daily death toll figures remain a concern, the cumulative incidence continues to fall and now stands at 584 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, a total of 3,023,601 people have now been infected with the virus, confirmed by PCR, and there have been 63,704 Covid-related deaths.

With regards to the impact of the pandemic on schooling, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, assured today that only 32 educational centres, 0.11 per cent of the total in Spain, are closed as a consequence of the pandemic.

And 98.6 per cent of classrooms are functioning normally, she said, stressing that the third wave has caused fewer problems within the school environment than the second.

Meanwhile, the president of Andalucia, Juan Manuel Moreno, and the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, have announced that the two regions will ask for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be extended to 65 years of age in the two regions.

And in addition, Aguado said that the regional government is considering changing the curfew in Madrid from the current 10pm to midnight.

