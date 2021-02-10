Spain Extends UK Travel Ban Again As Covid Measures Toughen

Spain Extends UK Travel Ban To March As Covid Measures Toughen.

SPAIN has extended its travel ban on the UK once again. The previous ban was due to end in mid-February but the block on British arrivals will now be in place until early March. This is the latest travel advice from the Foreign Office.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) shared the latest travel advice.

“On December 22, 2020, Spain introduced travel restrictions on passenger travel from the UK by air and sea,” the authority detailed. These measures have now been extended until 6 pm (GMT+1) on March 2, 2021 (5 pm / GMT in the Canary Islands), with the exception of Spanish nationals and those legally resident in Spain.”

Transit through Spain is still possible at this time, however, proof of a negative Covid test is needed. “International transit through Spanish airports by passengers on flights departing from the UK is permitted on presentation of a negative PCR, TNA or LAMP test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival into Spain. See Transiting Spain,” the FCDO explained.

Spain has taken a very strict stance on coronavirus testing for those entering the country.

The FCDO clarifies: “All passengers (excluding children under the age of 6 years old) travelling to Spanish airports and ports from ‘risk’ countries (as determined by the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control) will be required to present a negative PCR swab test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, in order to enter the country.

“While TMA and LAMP tests are not currently widely available in the UK, you should refer to testing facilities directly for specific information on the types of tests available to you, prior to booking an appointment.

The UK is currently on Spain’s ‘at risk’ countries list and passengers arriving from the UK are therefore subject to this requirement- just living in Spain does not make you exempt from this rule.

“This requirement applies to all passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea, regardless of your residency status in Spain and the length of time you intend on staying,” said the FCDO.

“Property owners in Spain are subject to this requirement. Anyone who does travel to Spain must fill out a Health Control Form. If you are travelling by air or sea to Spain, you must declare on the mandatory ‘Health Control Form’ listed below, that you have undertaken a PCR, TMA or LAMP test within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, have tested negative for COVID-19, and can show on request evidence certifying your results,” said the Foreign Office.

“The document you provide must be the original, be written in Spanish or English, may be submitted in paper or electronic format.”

