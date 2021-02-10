SCOTT McTOMINAY Fires Man United Into The FA Cup Quarter Finals after beating West Ham



Manchester United became the first team into the last eight of the FA Cup after a 1-0 extra-time win over an unlucky West Ham team who did David Moyes proud, but Scott McTominay was on hand to seal the game for United with his third goal in as many games.

It was a special night for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as both notched up their 250th appearances in the famous red shirt, and for Rashford especially, at 23 years and 101 days, becoming the fourth-youngest player in the club’s history to reach that milestone, behind Norman Whiteside, George Best, and Ryan Giggs.

Solskjaer made six changes to the starting eleven against Everton, but his team could not find a way to goal, resulting in a switch, with McTominay coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for Donny van de Beek, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushed for the last-gasp effort from his players.

Bruno Fernandes, usually a match-changer, came on for Nemanja Matic, and even throwing Edinson Cavani on as well for the last five minutes of normal time, but the match petered out into extra-time, in what is best described as a baltic night at Old Trafford.

It was Marcus Rashford who touched a loose ball to McTominay to fire home from ten yards in the 97th minute after West Ham twice failed to clear their lines from headed attempts on goal, and now the Red Devils must wait to find out who they will play in the quarter-finals, in their search for a return to Wembley.

