RESTAURANT reinvents itself after fighting to survive amid the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

Owners of the Lunya restaurant in Liverpool have spoken of how their reinvention has given them a “new lease of life” after coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions nearly crushed the business. Owners Peter and Elaine Kinsella were initially forced to completely close their business when England went into its first national lockdown, but they fought back and completely changed the business model.

Owner Peter was severely affected during the first lockdown and admitted that while writing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a letter he broke down completely, as his business had been forced to close at that point. At one point the company was even struggling with half a million pounds of debt.

But only months into 2021, Peter and Elaine have revealed that they have come out of the last year feeling that it has given them “a whole new lease of life”.

The business fought hard over the last year to adapt, the changes are proving successful and customers are supporting them. In a newsletter to customers they wrote, “Over the last year, we have really had to change and adapt (if we didn’t, we would have gone under). It has given us a whole new lease of life and the support we have had for all the new things is phenomenal – we are so appreciative.

“Our restaurants may be empty but our online based tastings, cookalongs and quizzes are enabling us to connect with a much broader range of people all over the UK and bring some enjoyment and fun into people’s homes.

“These will be a permanent feature of Lunya, they won’t stop when lockdown finishes, as they are too popular and too much fun, especially for those, for whatever reason, cannot get to us.”

They also thanked loyal customers for keeping them going.

