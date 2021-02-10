Protection of Home Help Service staff reinforced with 5,000 masks

Protection of Home Help Service staff has been reinforced in Almuñecar with the purchase of 5,000 FFP2 masks.

A TEAM of more than 90 staff care for around 290 users of the service in Almuñecar and La Herradura.

“With the arrival of the third wave of the pandemic we have agreed to acquire 5.000 FFP2 masks to promote the protection of the auxiliaries provided by the home relief service,” said council spokeswoman Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

“Five hundred masks are delivered to the home help each week, and the second delivery has already been made.

“These masks come to reinforce the protective material provided by the service provider company. With this second delivery, two letters are accompanied: one directed at staff and one directed at the elderly and dependents with advice on how to prevent the virus infection,” added Reinoso.

She asked that “in this current climate” unnecessary visits should be avoided, family appointments to homes should be made weekly or monthly and the continued change of companions should be avoided.

“If we want to protect our elderly, security measures are required right now, we can’t relax.

“Some 90 assistants serving 290 users have received their first dose of the vaccine and this is a first step for immunity, but until the pandemic is controlled we must continue to affect prevention through mask-wearing, respecting social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene,” stressed Reinoso.

