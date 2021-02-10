Prank gone wrong sees YouTuber shot dead in car park

A YOUNG YouTuber, Timothy Wilks, was shot dead while recording a prank in which he pretended to be an armed robber.

The 20-year-old wanted to prank several people who were in a park near a shopping centre in Nashville, United States, but it ended tragically.

Wilks and a friend were posing as thieves to capture people’s reactions and later upload them to their YouTube channel. They would rob people using a large knife of the type used in butcher shops, to force them to hand over their belongings, while recording the scene.

David Starnes, who fired the shots, said that he was unaware that it was a joke and that he had shot the ‘youtuber’ to defend himself and the rest of his friends.

An ambulance was called immediately, but once it arrived, the young man was dead.

The police have said in a statement that “when the officers arrived at the scene at 9:25pm, David Starnes Jr, 23, admitted to having shot Wilks”. He was not arrested, but the police have opened an investigation.

The park was full of children at the time, a witness said.

