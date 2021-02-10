PORTUGUESE Formula One Grand Prix In May Given The Green Light by race chiefs



It is expected to be officially announced tomorrow (Thursday 11) that the Portuguese GP will definitely be held on May 2 at the Algarve International Racetrack (AIA) in Portimão, filling the one remaining vacant slot in the Formula One 2021 calendar.

The Grand Prix was held at the circuit in 2020 as a last-minute filler when the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled, but this year the race will be an official part of the season’s schedule, which is fantastic news for everybody involved with Formula One in Portugal.

The news appeared on website motorsport.com, where it said, “Following some weeks of uncertainty about the make-up of the opening rounds of the 2021 schedule, the difficult coronavirus situation in Portugal had prompted doubts about whether or not the race could secure a slot on the schedule,”.

Adding, “But following talks between F1 and race organisers over recent days to get a better understanding of the situation in the country, it is understood that both parties are happy that the event can go ahead”, stressing though that the new UK quarantine restrictions might create a problem, as Portugal is currently on the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries where anybody coming from that country must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

The website mentions, “With it understood that no exemption on the ‘red list’ matter is being granted for elite sports, it means UK-based F1 team personnel will be unable to return home from Portugal before the Spanish Grand Prix on May 9 but points out that the “back-to-back nature of the Portuguese and Spanish rounds made it unlikely that many staff would have returned home anyway”.

No mention has been made about whether the race will go ahead in front of spectators.

